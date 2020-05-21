Chinese defense minister holds phone talk with Philippine counterpart

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Wednesday spoke over the phone with Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Noting that China has brought the epidemic situation under control and safeguarded people's safety and health through arduous efforts, Wei said the country will stay committed to the vision of building a global community of health for all and work with the international community to curb the spread of the epidemic.

Wei called on the two militaries to promote their communication and cooperation and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Lorenzana spoke highly of China's achievements in fighting the epidemic and expressed gratitude to China for its support and assistance in epidemic prevention.

The Philippines is willing to work with China to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two militaries and make joint efforts to maintain stability in the South China Sea, Lorenzana said.