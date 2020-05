China's top political advisory body starts annual session

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body started its annual session Thursday afternoon in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), held at the Great Hall of the People.

All attendees of the meeting paid a silent tribute to martyrs who died fighting COVID-19 and compatriots who lost their lives in the epidemic.

At the meeting, the agenda for the session was reviewed and approved.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.