Chinese PLA sends epidemic prevention supplies to militaries of 20 countries

BEIJING, June 5 -- Approved by China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and at the request of armed forces of relevant countries, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) dispatched air force planes from June 2 to June 5 to deliver COVID-19 prevention and control supplies including protective clothing and surgical face masks to the armed forces of 20 counties.
These countries are Ethiopia, Mozambique, Tunisia, Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Tanzania, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Cameroon, Rwanda, Argentina, Laos, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, and Bangladesh.
Mankind is a community with a shared future, solidarity and cooperation remain the most powerful weapons of all in fighting against the Pandemic. The Chinese military will actively implement the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind advocated by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and continue to strengthen international cooperation in epidemic prevention and control, so as to make contributions to the maintenance of international public health security as well as building the community of common health for mankind.
