Xi underlines winning anti-poverty battle during Ningxia inspection



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with residents on the square of the Jinhuayuan community of Litong District in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

-- Xi said no single ethnic minority group should be left behind in the country's building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

-- Xi called for continuous efforts to make progress in the battle to keep skies blue, waters clear and land pollution-free and to push forward eco-environmental protection.

-- Xi required continuous efforts to fully implement the regular COVID-19 containment measures and accelerating the return of normal work and life order, stressing stable employment and people's livelihood.

YINCHUAN, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed efforts to secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicating poverty.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Xi underscored fully implementing the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, working hard to overcome the impact of COVID-19 and giving priority to ensuring stable employment and people's livelihood.

Efforts are needed to continue building a beautiful new Ningxia with economic prosperity, ethnic unity, beautiful environment and well-off residents, he said.

During his inspection trip from Monday to Wednesday, Xi visited places including the cities of Wuzhong and Yinchuan to learn about efforts to coordinate regular epidemic containment with economic and social development, consolidate achievements in poverty alleviation, strengthen ecological and environmental protection, and promote ethnic unity and progress.

Visiting a poverty relief workshop in the village of Hongde in Wuzhong Monday afternoon, Xi talked with villagers producing cartons.

Such workshops were set up for poverty alleviation, and they should lean toward needy people in terms of employment, Xi said.

Compared with migrating to cities to work, the villagers employed near their homes may not earn as much, but they can save on accommodation, food and transportation costs and are able to take care of their families, Xi added.

At the house of Liu Kerui, a villager of the Hui ethnic group, Xi took a good look at the courtyard, living room, bedrooms, kitchen and cowshed, and asked Liu and his wife if they had any difficulties and what they planned for the future.

Xi expressed his hope that the villagers could keep going and create better lives for themselves.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about efforts to advance poverty alleviation in Hongde Village of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Visiting a section of the Yellow River, Xi learned about the river's ecological conservation.

He said the Yellow River is China's "mother river" and called on Ningxia to take good care of it.

Visiting the Jinhuayuan residential community, where people of several ethnic groups live together, Xi said no single ethnic minority group should be left behind in the country's building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

It represents the fine tradition of the Chinese nation and the great strength of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics to enable people of all ethnic groups to walk hand in hand into a moderately prosperous society in all respects, Xi added.

On Tuesday afternoon, Xi visited a rural ecotourism park in Yinchuan to learn about the development of modern agriculture in Ningxia and the operation of agricultural cooperatives to help farmers raise income.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a rural ecotourism park to learn about the development of local signature agriculture in Helan County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

He stressed upholding a people-centered philosophy of development and putting the interests of farmers first in developing modern agriculture and cultural tourism.

Xi required continuous efforts to fully implement the regular COVID-19 containment measures and accelerating the return of normal work and life order.

While visiting a vineyard in Yinchuan near the Helan Mountains, Xi said the mountains constitute crucial shields for ecological security in the northwestern part of China. He demanded resolute measures to strengthen the ecological conservation of the mountains.

Xi said the wine industry has promising prospects as the living standards of Chinese people continue to rise.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a vineyard near the Helan Mountains to learn about the efforts on strengthening the ecological conservation of the mountains, in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

On Wednesday morning, Xi heard work reports of the Ningxia regional committee of the CPC and the regional government, and gave his acknowledgment of the progress Ningxia has achieved in various aspects of work.

Xi stressed unremitting efforts to push for high-quality development, accelerate the transformation of economic growth mode, speed up industrial transformation and upgrading, and expedite the replacement of old growth drivers with new ones.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves at villagers as he visits Hongde Village in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 8, 2020. Xi inspected Ningxia on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Policies designed to reduce tax burdens on companies and measures aimed at expanding domestic demand should be implemented fully, he said.

Xi said innovation should be given full play to in driving growth and enabling industries to achieve high-end, green, smart and integrated growth.

He urged efforts to speed up the establishment of industrial system, production system and management system of modern agriculture, so that more signature farm produce of Ningxia will hit the market.

New breakthroughs in reform and opening-up should be achieved, Xi said, calling for targeted reforms and enhanced assessment of reform measures.

He called on Ningxia to seize the opportunities in the cooperation on Belt and Road Initiative, foster an open economic environment and promote higher-quality growth through greater openness.

Xi stressed resolutely winning the battle against poverty by addressing the prominent problems and weak links and sparing no effort to ensure poverty alleviation goals are accomplished on schedule.

Xi called for continuous efforts to make progress in the battle to keep skies blue, waters clear and land pollution-free and to push forward eco-environmental protection.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about efforts to strengthen ecological protection of the Yellow River at a section of the river in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

On protecting the Yellow River, Xi called for efforts to build a pilot zone for the ecological conservation and high-quality development of the river.

Stressing the people-centered philosophy of development, Xi demanded solid efforts in ensuring employment for key groups such as laid-off workers, college graduates, rural migrant workers and demobilized military personnel, and in promoting balanced development of compulsory education in urban and rural areas and improving the public health system.

Xi called on all Party members, especially leading officials at various levels, to stay true to the Party's founding mission, remain clear-headed and maintain the political orientation.

He asked them to unwaveringly uphold and strengthen the Party's leadership, uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, and strive for the great goal of national rejuvenation.

"We must persevere in carrying forward the great cause that our revolutionary forefathers had fought for," Xi said.