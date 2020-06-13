China rails against UK report on Hong Kong



Foreign Ministry spokeswomen Hua Chunying. [Photo/fmprc.gov.cn]

China on Friday slammed the United Kingdom government's latest report on Hong Kong, urging it to cease any form of interference in Hong Kong affairs.

"The more that external forces intervene in Hong Kong affairs, the more determined China is to proceed with the national security legislation for Hong Kong," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular news conference in Beijing.

Hua stressed that Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs that no foreign organization or individual has the right to interfere, adding that the UK side has no sovereignty, governance, supervision or so-called responsibility over the city.

"The UK should face the reality and respect China's sovereignty, security and unity and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any way," Hua said.

The spokeswoman reiterated that the Chinese government is determined to implement the "one country, two systems" principle, safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and maintain lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong.

Hua added that Twitter should shut down accounts that smear China if it wants to fight disinformation as it claimed after the company removed more than 170,000 accounts that spread messages including praise over China's efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saying that she was not clear what Twitter's decision was based on, Hua said the decision was obviously groundless if the company equates positive comments on China's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak as false information.

She stressed that China has made genuine efforts and achieved tangible results in its efforts against COVID-19.

"I think if Twitter wants to do something to its credit, it should shut down those accounts that are organized and coordinated to attack and discredit China," Hua said.