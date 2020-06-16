Xi signs order to publish revised regulations on education in military academies

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to release the newly-revised regulations on the education in military academies.

Focusing on nurturing a new type of high-quality and professional military talents, the regulations aim to regulate every aspect and the whole operation process of the education in military academies.

With 11 chapters and 90 provisions, the regulations have implemented the requirements of enhancing the political loyalty of the armed forces, defined the roles and tasks of the academies' teaching and scientific research work, and specified the requirements for the leaders, faculty members and cadets in the academies.

The regulations will also help focus all teaching activities on improving the capabilities to fight and win, and offer a strong guarantee to cultivate revolutionary officers and soldiers of the new era with faith, ability, courage and integrity.

With an emphasis on reform and innovation, the regulations will boost the modernization of military academies' educational ideas, policies, content, methods and administration.

The regulations will go into effect on July 1, 2020.