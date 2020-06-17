Chinese peacekeepers in Sudan complete environmental clean-up task in 10 UN camps

KHARTOUM, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China's 15th batch of peacekeeping force of engineers to Darfur in Sudan has completed the environmental clean-up task in ten camps of the United Nations-African Union Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) on June 15.

This has laid a solid foundation for the handover of the camps and brought more benefits to the local people. It is of great significance for the continuous promotion of peace and reconstruction in the region.

There are more than ten camps of UNAMID in Darfur, Sudan. As the only engineering support force of Darfur, China's peacekeepers undertook all the task of environmental clean-up for the camps.

During the past eight months, the Chinese peacekeepers have completed the cleaning and renovation of ten camps, built 229 prefabs, constructed 30,000 meters of roads, set up sandbox walls with a length of nearly 3 kilometers and barbed wire fence of more than 10,000 meters, as well as leveled more than 90,000 square meters of land.

They created "Chinese standards," displayed "Chinese quality" and shaped "Chinese image" in the frontline of the peacekeeping missions.

Festo Mbugala, chief of military engineering section of the UNAMID, said that all the camps cleaned up by the Chinese peacekeepers are taken on an entirely newlook.

"I am grateful to the Chinese peacekeepers for their outstanding contribution to the peace and reconstruction in Darfur," he said.