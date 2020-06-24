Chinese defense minister attends 75th anniversary Victory Day parade in Moscow

（File Photo: PLA Honor Guard marches through Red Square in Moscow WWII victory parade in 2015.）

BEIJING, June 24 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe leads a delegation to attend the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II in Russia from June 23 to 25, according to Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), at a regular press conference on Wednesday.

“The visit fully demonstrates the high level of mil-to-mil relationship between China and Russia, as well as their firm resolve and sincere wish to jointly protect the victorious results of WWII and maintain world peace and stability,” said Wu. The Chinese military also dispatched the guards of honor to participate in the Russian Victory Day parade.

Wu particularly highlighted the current situation of the global anti-COVID-19 fight, saying that General Wei’s visit on this occasion will further deepen the mutual trust and cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries.

Wu also mentioned the “fruitful and pragmatic cooperation” reached by the two militaries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders of the two militaries have exchanged views on commonly concerned issues over phone, while medical departments of the two militaries have held several video conferences to share experience. “What’s more, we also provided anti-epidemic supplies including masks, protective gears, ventilators, and testing kits to the Russian military,” said Wu, adding details of the cooperation.

Under the strategic leadership of both Chinese and Russian presidents, the two militaries have been maintaining a sound relationship with close cooperation in terms of high-level exchanges, strategic cooperation, and joint exercises and competitions. “It’s fair to say that the China-Russia mil-to-mil relationship is at its best time ever in history,” commented Wu.