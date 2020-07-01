Xi calls for stronger CPC in the new era



File photo: President Xi Jinping. [Photo/Xinhua]

General secretary says the Party must better implement its organizational line

The Communist Party of China must better implement its organizational line in the new era to make itself stronger, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said on Monday.

Xi made the remark while presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

To exercise long-term governance, remain vital all the time, and lead the Chinese people to achieve national rejuvenation, the CPC must make itself stronger, which is the most important issue, Xi said.

The CPC's organizational line in the new era is of great significance to strengthening the Party's creativity, unity and capability, he said.

Noting that Wednesday marks the 99th anniversary of the founding of the CPC, Xi extended greetings to all Party members on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

The Political Bureau's study session is not only an important event to celebrate the Party's birthday, but also a way to encourage the whole Party to further understand and better implement the Party's organizational line in the new era, Xi said.

The CPC's history has proved that the Party thrived when it upheld the correct organizational line and it met setbacks when it deviated from the correct line, Xi said.

The CPC Central Committee has taken a number of important measures to strengthen the Party's overall leadership and improve the Party's organizational system since the CPC's 18th National Congress, Xi said.

Xi pointed out that the Party's leadership must be upheld and improved, and socialism with Chinese characteristics must be upheld and developed.

The goal of strengthening the Party's organizational building is to consolidate the Party's overall leadership, thus providing a strong basis for the building of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Xi said.

Facing a complicated situation and arduous tasks, the CPC should focus on the strategic goal of national rejuvenation and effectively handle major challenges, risks, obstacles and contradictions, Xi said.

He pointed out that the Party's leadership is the fundamental guarantee for the fulfillment of national rejuvenation.

The whole Party must be guided by the CPC's scientific theories, and all Party organizations, members and officials should master the theoretical tools of Marxism, Xi said.

Since the CPC's 18th National Congress, the Party has set even stricter rules for leading officials of the CPC Central Committee and required them to take the lead in following discipline and obeying rules, Xi said.

Xi stressed the importance of organizational work in central, local and grassroots Party organizations, saying that Party organizations of all levels should improve their capacity and unite the people.

He stressed the principle of selecting officials on the basis of both integrity and ability, with priority given to integrity, and on the basis of merit, regardless of background.

It is an important task for officials to enhance their governance capacity in the new era, Xi said, adding that all officials should strictly follow the regulations when exercising their power.

Those officials who have made real efforts and made achievements should be appointed and promoted, Xi said.

Since the CPC's 18th National Congress, the CPC Central Committee has made a number of rules to strengthen organizational building, Xi said, adding that the rules must be implemented strictly.