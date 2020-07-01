Gourmet tour on China's spacecraft tracking ship Yuanwang-5

By Yang Chenxiu, Gao Chao and others

BEIJING, July 1 -- China's spacecraft tracking ship Yuanwang-5 is now conducting maritime measurement and control tasks in the Pacific Ocean. After more than one week aboard, the reporter is still able to have fresh vegetables and fruits in the canteen. It was told that most of the fruits and vegetables in storage could be preserved for more than 20 days.

Yuanwang-5 is the third-generation spacecraft tracking ship independently designed and built by China. It is mainly responsible for the maritime tracking, monitoring and communication tasks of high-, medium- and low-orbit satellites, spacecraft and a planned space station. The ship has completed dozens of missions at sea, including maritime tracking of the Shenzhou spacecraft, the Chang'e lunar probe and BeiDou satellites, maintaining a 100 percent success rate.

Wang Fujun, deputy head of on-board support team, said that there are currently ten warehouses on the ship, which are used to store staple food, vegetables, fruits, fish, and other food materials separately, with different storage temperatures set accordingly. Some warehouses have even been equipped with advanced preservation technology using modified atmosphere. For now, most green leafy vegetables can be kept fresh for about 20 days, while carrots, potatoes, onions, etc. for more than two months.

Aboard Yuanwang-5, more than 20 posts should be kept on duty 24 hours a day, and thus the canteen will serve five meals a day. Sufficient fresh food materials have laid a solid foundation for enriching the crew's diet. Wang said that they would provide more than 20 kinds of staple food and dishes every day, as well as fresh fruits at lunch and dinner.

To provide better food, the staff will formulate detailed menus every week to ensure good taste and balanced nutrition at the same time. Maritime tracking and monitoring work is exhausting and the crew members often work overtime every day for technical preparation and test verification. For them, the happiest thing is to have a delicious meal in the canteen after a day's labour.