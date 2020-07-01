PLA HK Garrison organizes its second joint sea and air patrol in 2020

HONGKONG, July 1 -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Hong Kong Garrison organized a joint sea and air patrol in the second quarter of 2020 on June 30. The joint patrol, participated by the ground, navy, and air forces under the Garrison, included such drills as a joint sea and air search and rescue, and the visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) operation.

Through this joint sea and air patrol, the PLA Hong Kong Garrison normalized the drills for its emergency combat readiness forces composed of different arms including special operations troops, air defense troops, vessel troops and aviation troops, and also explored the solutions to problems concerning the command, communication, coordination, and logistic support tasks during the joint operations training.

It is learned that troops of the PLA Hong Kong Garrison had strictly complied with the laws and regulations of Hong Kong's waterway, port and aviation management during the joint patrol, and notified the relevant departments of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government in advance.