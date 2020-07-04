Xi calls for closer cooperation between Chinese, Mongolian ruling parties

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that the Communist Party of China (CPC) is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the Mongolian People's Party (MPP) at all levels and in all fields to lead the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership to greater development and make due contributions to regional peace and prosperity.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in a verbal message to Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, chairman of the ruling MPP and prime minister of Mongolia.

China and Mongolia are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, Xi said, adding that since the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic, the two sides have cooperated closely against the coronavirus disease, which has fully demonstrated their profound friendship of helping each other and jointly overcoming difficulties.

Noting that Khurelsukh speaks highly of China's contribution to the global fight against the pandemic, Xi said the Chinese side is ready to strengthen anti-epidemic exchanges and cooperation with Mongolia and other countries, and jointly build a community of health for all.

The Chinese president said he is glad to see that with joint efforts of the MPP, the Mongolian government and all sectors of Mongolian society, Mongolia has achieved remarkable results in epidemic prevention and control, maintained steady economic and social development, and successfully held parliamentary elections recently.

Recalling that Khurelsukh sent a message to him not long ago on the occasion of the 99th founding anniversary of the CPC, Xi said it fully demonstrated the great importance Khurelsukh and the MPP attach to relations between the two parties and countries.

In a previous letter to Xi, Khurelsukh said that with the CPC's relentless efforts, China's success in beating COVID-19 has not only safeguarded the health security of the Chinese people, but also made great contributions to protecting the health of people around the world, which he deeply admires.

Khurelsukh also said that he is happy to see that the MPP and the CPC have successfully pushed bilateral cooperation at all levels to a new height in recent years within the framework of the memorandum of exchanges and cooperation between the two parties.

He added that he believes that the two parties will further cement their cooperation achievements and deepen Mongolia-China ties so as to promote prosperity in both countries.