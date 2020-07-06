Xi Jinping stresses further cooperation with Arab states

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 9th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) held on Monday via video-link, calling on the two sides to make more efforts in deepening cooperation.

The forum was co-chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Recalling the announcement of establishing strategic partnership between China and Arab states at the 8th forum, Xi said that the "future-oriented strategic partnership of comprehensive cooperation and common development" has been deepened through cooperation and strategic coordination during the past two years.

Xi said that the two sides have supported each other and conducted close cooperation amid the pandemic, expressing vividly the content of the community with a shared future for China and Arab states.

Against the current backdrop, the two sides need to strengthen cooperation more than ever, Xi said.

Taking the opportunity of the forum, the president called on the two sides to deepen cooperation against the virus, as well as in other fields, so as to better benefit the people of the two sides.