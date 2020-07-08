China, Arab countries adopt declaration, action plan to deepen cooperation

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The 9th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, held via video link on Monday, adopted the Amman Declaration and an action plan for the forum to deepen cooperation and ties between China and Arab states.

The Amman Declaration expresses the desire of China and Arab states to deepen relations, elaborates common and basic principles on international relations, and reiterates mutual support on the issues of core interests and major concerns.

The declaration also shows the positions of both sides on major regional and international issues, and stresses jointly building a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era.

Both sides spoke highly of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and its broad prospect for mutually-beneficial cooperation, and agreed that the two sides should advance mutual consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits within the framework of the Belt and Road.

They stressed in the declartaion that China and Arab countries should achieve common development, mutual benefit and win-win results, strive to jointly build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era, and make contributions to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

A China-Arab Summit, to be hosted by Saudi Arabia, is welcomed by both sides.

They agreed to foster a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and mutually-beneficial cooperation. Both sides support multilateralism rather than hegemonism in order to achieve peace and stability in the world, read the declaration.

All countries should abide by the principle of good-neighborliness, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-aggression and non-interference in each others' internal affairs, respecting and supporting each other in choosing their own development path and socia system, it said.

China will endorse reforms of the UN Security Council to increase the representativeness of developing countries including the Arab nations in the council, the declaration said.

The Arab countries stressed their support for China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. They firmly uphold the one-China principle, and oppose the so-called "Taiwan Independence" in any form.

The Arab countries support China's position on the Hong Kong issue and its efforts to defend the national security within the framework of "one country, two systems", and oppose interference in internal affairs, it added.

Both sides have made crucial efforts to take care of their ethnic minorities, said the declaration, adding that China welcomes representatives of Arab League and its member states to visit Chinese provinces, including Xinjiang.

The two sides denounce terrorist activities in all forms, actively combat extremist ideology, acts of terrorism and incitement to terrorism, eradicate the root causes of terrorism, and cut off its sources of funding.

Both sides oppose linking terrorism to any ethnic group, religion, country or civilization and call on all countries to refrain from providing any form of public or private support to entities or individuals involved in terrorist activities, the declaration said.

In a joint declaration on fighting COVID-19 with solidarity, also released at the ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, the two sides agreed to carry out cooperation against the pandemic within the health cooperation mechanism under the framework of the forum.

They encouraged continuous cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road while preventing and controlling the pandemic.