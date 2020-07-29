Xi signs order to commend military units, individuals

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to award citations for merit to three military units and five individuals.

The Guard of Honor of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), Chinese naval hospital ship Peace Ark and an institute under the Academy of Military Sciences were honored with first-class citations for merit.

Professor Shan Dongsheng with the Army Academy of Armored Forces, Professor Wan Mingjie with the Army Academy of Artillery and Air Defense, and Professor Da Lianglong with the Naval Submarine Academy were awarded second-class citations for merit.

Senior Engineer Tan Keke of Troop 96911 and Senior Engineer Hu Xiaofeng with the National Defense University were honored with third-class citations for merit.