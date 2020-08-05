Xi conveys condolences to Lebanese president over huge explosions in Beirut

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent on Wednesday a message of condolence to his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, over the huge explosions in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn about the huge explosions in Beirut, which caused heavy casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi extended profound condolences to the victims, conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured a quick recovery.