Xi stresses combination of top-level design, public advice in compiling 14th Five-Year Plan

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has underlined the need to combine top-level design and public opinions in compiling the 14th Five-Year Plan.

Formulating and implementing the five-year plans for economic and social development are important ways for the Communist Party of China (CPC) to govern the country, said Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

He stressed the need to broaden channels for the public to express their opinions and offer their suggestions as compilation of five-year plans involves all aspects of economic and social development and is closely related to production and the life of the people.

Members of the public and people from all sectors of society should be encouraged to offer advice by diverse means so that social expectations, the wisdom of the people, expert advice and experience at the primary level could be integrated into the plan, Xi stressed.

China will implement the 14th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development starting next year.

As the compiling work is going on, relevant departments will soon solicit opinions and suggestions from officials, the public, as well as the specialists and scholars.