Chinese defense minister holds phone talk with US counterpart

BEIJING, Aug. 7 -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe held a phone talk with the US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Thursday. The two sides exchanged views on the relations between two countries and two militaries, as well as the military exchanges in the next stage.

Wei expressed China's position on issues including the South China Sea issue, the Taiwan question and the stigmatization of China by the US, etc., urging the US side to stop wrong words and deeds, enhance maritime risk control and prevent dangerous actions that may further tense the situation, so as to maintain regional peace and stability.

Esper said that amid the tense China-US relations, the two militaries should keep the mechanism of dialogue and consultation, manage and control crises, avoid misjudgment and lower risks.