Draft law on national flag, emblem submitted to China's top legislature

A draft law on the National Flag Law and the National Emblem Law was submitted to the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) for deliberation on Saturday.

The draft law bans acts damaging the dignity of the flags by putting them upside down or using the flags in any way that could undermine the dignity of the nation and the national flag.

The Standing Committee of 13th NPC is holding its 21st session from Saturday to Tuesday in Beijing.

The session will also review a draft law on urban construction and maintenance tax, a draft law on deed tax, draft revisions to the law on preventing juvenile delinquency and to the law on animal epidemic prevention, as well as a draft amendment to the copyright law.