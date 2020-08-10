80-member militia unit participates in maritime search and rescue drill on Lancang River

Fire-fighting training in the drill. (Photo by Tang Yaping )

YUNNAN, Aug. 10 -- The Pu'er Military Sub-command in southwestern China's Yunnan Province launched a maritime emergency rescue drill on the Lancang River on July 30. This marks the official establishment of the first militia unit for maritime search and rescue in Pu'er section of the Lancang River.

Within the city of Pu'er, the Red River , Lancang River and Nujiang River are arranged alternately and meandering south. Due to its geographical location and geological environment, Pu'er is an area with a high frequency of natural disasters, such as earthquakes, mudslides, and landslides. In recent years, the Pu'er Military Sub-command has established several militia rescue teams for different military operations other than war (MOOTW). The newly-built militia unit for maritime search and rescue consists of 80 militias.

Sun Yunshu, director of the mobilization division of the Pu'er Military Sub-command, said: "It’s the first time for more than 90 percent of the maritime search and rescue militias to participate in such a military drill. They have just received a 10-day intensive training before the drill."

At the drill site, a passenger ship was on "fire", and the captain reported to local maritime safety administration for emergency assistance. The maritime safety administration immediately submitted a rescue request to the Pu’er Military Sub-command. After receiving the order, the militia unit for maritime search and rescue quickly sent its members who were patrolling nearby waters to rush to the scene for rescue operations. At the same time, the local maritime department dispatched two ships to control the accident water area and prevent other ships from entering.

Relying on the defense mobilization command system of Pu'er City, the drill encompassed four subjects (namely putting out fires on ships, transfer of persons in distress, search and rescue of drowning victims, and carrying out first aid for the wounded) and improved the city’s military-civilian emergency response capability.