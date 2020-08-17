PLA HK Garrison conducts actual combat training in waters of South China Sea

HONGKONG, Aug 17 -- The guided-missile frigate Huizhou (Hull 596) attached to a naval group under the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) recently conducted multi-subject maritime military training in the waters of South China Sea.

The training this time focused on more than ten subjects including jamming bomb launching, main-gun firing, light weapons shooting, helicopter deck-landing, rescue drill, etc., making a comprehensive inspect on the coordinated commanding and combat capabilities of the garrison.