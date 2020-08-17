Chinese soldiers sharpen combat capabilities on mountainous plateau

A brigade of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Tibet Military Area Command recently conducted field training at an altitude of 5,600 meters. All the soldiers were required to carry a load of over 30 kilograms and marched a total of 114 kilometers over three days and two nights. The exercise began with the troops descending by ropes down an 80-meter precipice. The mission to swim across a river was challenging for the troops as they had to face not only an oxygen deficit but also the low temperature of the water.