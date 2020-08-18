International Army Games 2020: Annual event to be held from Aug. 23 to Sep. 5

The International Army Games is organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense and despite the global pandemic, over 200 teams from 32 countries are taking part this year.

They will participate in 30 categories inside and outside Russia. And that's why this event is also referred to as the Military Olympics because it's held on such a large scale and as the General of the Russian Army has said is visually entertaining. This year's games will focus on security, medical care and logistics. This is the 7th year that China's People's Liberation Army takes part in the event. It has so far won the second place for three times. So far, all contestants from the PLA have arrived in Russia, along with their heavy equipment — like tanks, wheeled vehicles, and ammunition. They have all been tested for COVID-19 and arrived by rail and air to avoid cross-infection.

All Chinese contestants will compete in Russia, where they will participate in competitions, including tank biathlon, armored vehicles competition, scouting competition and airborne troops competition. Air force troops will also take part in the "Airborne Platoon" competition. And they will use Russian equipment for the first time.

The spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, earlier said that the Chinese military's participation during the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to further enhance their military cooperation with Russian troops. It's worth mentioning that Russia also invited NATO member states to take part in the event, but they all refused. Greece is the only NATO member to have ever taken part in the games.