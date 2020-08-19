US move seriously undermines peace in Taiwan Strait: Spokesman

BEIJING, Aug. 19 -- The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin sailed through the Taiwan Strait on August 18, which was tracked and monitored by the naval and aerial forces under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command (ETC) for the entire course, said Senior Colonel Zhang Chunhui, spokesman for the PLA ETC , in a written statement published on Wednesday.

Recently, the US has been harassing China regarding Taiwan-related issues and sending wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists, seriously threatening the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. Senior Colonel Zhang warned the US in the statement that any words or moves undermining the ‘One-China’ principle and stirring up troubles in the Taiwan Strait are not in line with the fundamental interests of China and the United States. On the contrary, they will only harm the common well-being of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and pose real threats to regional peace and stability, which is extremely dangerous.

The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command will maintain high alert all the time, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and firmly safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait region, the spokesman stressed in the end of the statement.