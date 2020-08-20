Xi inspects eastern Chinese city of Hefei

HEFEI, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday afternoon inspected Hefei, the capital city of east China's Anhui Province.

Xi went to a section of a dam in Feidong County, where he checked the water situation of the Chaohu Lake and expressed his regards to those fighting the floods at the front line, including military personnel from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force.

Xi also went to Anhui Innovation Center to learn about the technological innovation and emerging industries of Anhui, and visited a memorial hall marking the PLA's campaign to cross the Yangtze River during the Chinese People's War of Liberation, paying his tribute to revolutionary martyrs. (Xinhua/Ju Peng, Wang Ye, Yan Yan)