BEIJING, Aug. 20 -- Recently, a formation of minesweeping ships attached to a mine-countermeasures ship group of the navy under the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducted comprehensive mine-countermeasures (MCM) training in waters of East China Sea for several consecutive days, focusing on over 10 subjects including reconnaissance for underwater targets, clearing passage through minefield, clearance of naval mines in key waters, etc.