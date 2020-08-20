PLA takes measures to stop food waste

By Du Shuguang and Sun Xingwei

BEIJING, Aug. 20 – The Logistic Support Department of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) has recently made arrangements to stop food waste and cultivate thrifty habits in the military. The CMC Logistic Support Department promoted several reform measures to improve the troops’ food management and production, and strengthened corresponding supervisions and inspections at the same time.

In terms of reforming the food supply model, the Logistic Support Department requires units at all levels to accelerate the pace of unified purchasing and delivering system of non-staple food, realizing the direct delivery of non-staple food to the greatest extent, and gradually expand the supply proportion of semi-finished non-staple food products. As for troops in field training exercise or military tasks, military food supply should be the main source in form of fast-food support, to achieve the goal of reducing food loss and waste and improving support quality and efficiency at the same time.

In daily management, the Logistic Support Department requests units at all levels to transform from emphasizing the number of food varieties to pursuing the quality and nutrition of the military diets. Units at all levels should promote the standardization of daily menus, fully implement the individual serving system.

At the same time, the Logistic Support Department requests units at all levels to enhance the professional skills training and improve the level of food processing and cooking. Units at all levels should actively promote the application of new technologies and methods, improve the mechanization and intelligence level of meal preparation, and promote the application of ration information systems to realize the automatic measurement of food consumption, generation of diet recipes and evaluation of nutritional levels.