Chinese PLA to conduct military drills in South China Sea

HN0078 SOUTH CHINA SEA MILITARY EXERCISES IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING :18-19.5N/111-13.5E、19-02.00N/112-14.5E、19-02.5N/112-57.0E、18-17.0N/113-51.5E、17-37.5N/113-52.0E、16-38.00N/112-44.0、16-38.00N/112-44.0E、16-38.00N/112-20.0E FROM 231600UTC AUG. TO 291600UTC AUG.

ENTERING PROHIBITED.

HAINAN MSA CHINA

BEIJING, Aug. 22 -- According to news released by the Hainan Maritime Safety Administration on August 21, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) will hold military drills in waters southeast off Hainan Island from August 24 to 29.

Previously, the Shandong Maritime Safety Administration also posted a notice on Thursday reading that the PLA is conducting large-scale military drills in the Yellow Sea from August 22 to 26.