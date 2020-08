The annual International Army Games 2020 (IAG 2020), which is also referred to as the “Military Olympics”, has kicked off on Aug. 23 in Russia. The Chinese participating teams will compete and exchange with teams from various countries around the world.

The Airborne Platoon contest of the IAG 2020, which includes 9 subjects, is to be held in Pskov Oblast, Russia. This is the sixth consecutive year that Chinese airborne troops have sent a team to participate in the contest.