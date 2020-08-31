Chinese defense minister meets Vietnamese ambassador

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Monday met with Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai in Beijing.

Noting that bilateral relations have maintained stable development, Wei said China is ready to work with Vietnam to carry forward the special friendship forged by the old revolutionaries of the two Parties and countries.

China is prepared to strengthen solidarity and deepen cooperation with Vietnam to handle differences appropriately and jointly oppose hegemonism, interventionism and unilateralism, in order to make contributions to regional and global peace and stability, said Wei.

Pham Sao Mai noted that Vietnam is ready for joint efforts with China to promote traditional friendship and in-depth strategic cooperation between the two countries in the face of complex international and regional situations.