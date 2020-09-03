China firmly opposes U.S. report on Chinese military

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military Wednesday firmly opposed an "extremely erroneous" report by the U.S. Department of Defense on China's military, saying it is fraught with a zero-sum game mindset and Cold-war mentality.

The statement by the Information Office of China's Ministry of National Defense came in response to the U.S. report that hyped up the so-called "Chinese military threat" and misinterpreted China's national defense policy and military strategies.

The office noted that the U.S. report had slandered China's military modernization, defense expenditure and nuclear policy, aggravated tensions across the Taiwan Strait and instigated cross-Strait confrontations.

The office stressed that the Chinese side will make further response according to the development of the situation.