China Remembers: A visit to the Museum of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression

2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. CGTN's Su Yuting visited the Museum of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and interviewed the curator. Here's her report on the stories of Chinese heroes who defeated Japanese invaders and safeguarded China's independence.

Remembering history, commemorating martyrs, cherishing peace and ushering in the future. That's the main purpose of the Museum of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression after it was built in 1987.

Luo Cunkang, the curator of the museum, has been working here for more than two decades. He said the museum is an important window for people from various countries to learn about China's anti-aggression war history.

LUO CUNKANG, CURATOR Museum of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression "We launched the large-scale exhibition with the theme of 'Great Victory and Historical Contributions'. 1,170 pictures and 2,834 cultural relics are on display, depicting the 14-year-long battle. Lots of the relics are very impressive, for example, there is a helmet where bullet shells were left by soldiers of the 29th Army Corps of China during the war. There is also a letter engraved on a lamp cabinet, written by a chief staff to his wife and children, which is an important piece of evidence of the troops' devotion in the war. And there are also lots of files of the Chinese laborers who were forced by Japanese troops to engage in military construction projects. In 1943, the chiefs of China, the US and the UK held a meeting in Cairo, the capital of Egypt and issued the Cairo Declaration. You can see coverage of that event on the first page of the New York Times in America."

Past experience can serve as a guide for the future. Luo said these relics displayed in the museum are not only shown to Chinese people and Japanese people, but people from all across the world. The aim is to commemorate the sacrifices made in the war while avoiding a repeat of those catastrophes.

LUO CUNKANG, CURATOR Museum of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression "The Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression was a war of justice against external enemies, and was an important part of the world anti-fascist war. It's not only the first great victory that China won in its resistance against external aggression since ancient times, but also made enormous historical contributions toward the victory of the world anti-fascist war and the world peace."

SU YUTING Beijing "Never forgetting the history and looking forward to the future has become the common aspirations of the people around the world. Peace and development are the main themes of the modern era. The Chinese government and people are determined to join hands with people from all other countries to build a harmonious world with long-lasting peace and common prosperity. Su Yuting, CGTN, Beijing."