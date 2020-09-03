Chinese teams achieve good results in Airborne Platoon and Open Water contests of IAG 2020

Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov, the Commander of the Russian Airborne troops, poses for a group photo with the best shooters of the Chinese team. (Photo by Shuai Shaopeng)

By Lai Yuhong,Shuai Shaopeng and Liu Kuizhao

MOSCOW, Sept. 3 -- Recently, with the International Army Games 2020 (IAG 2020) coming to an end, the results of various competitions have been released one after another. In the "Airborne Platoon" and "Open Water" contests that have ended, the Chinese teams have achieved good results.

The closing ceremony of the Airborne Platoon contest of IAG 2020 was held at the Zavelichye shooting range in Pskov Region, Russia, on September 1, local time. After eight days of fierce competition, the total score of the Chinese team ranked third among the 11 participating countries. In the airborne assembly and 10km rapid march contest during the first stage, Chinese platoon won the first place, as well as the Combat Spirit Award for the first time. As the performance of all crew members was outstanding, the Chinese team as a whole has won the Best Team Award. Since the debut in IAG 2015, the Chinese air-borne troops have taken part in six consecutive competitions. As for this year, most of the 32 team members are green hands in IAG contests.

On the morning of September 2, the finals of the Open Water contest was held on the Oka River in Murom of Russia. Under difficult conditions such as unfamiliar equipment and unfamiliar venues, the Chinese participants competed with their Russian counterparts and finally won the second place in the overall evaluation, as well as two best winner prizes on subjects including engineering reconnaissance patrol, etc.