China enters final in Tank Biathlon of IAG 2020

By Lai Yuhong and Jing Haihui

MOSCOW, Sept. 4 -- The semi-final competition in the Tank Biathlon contest of the International Army Games 2020 (IAG 2020) wrapped up on September 2. Teams from China, Russia, Belarus and Azerbaijan entered the final competition, which will take place on September 5, in the form of relay race.

On the morning of September 1, the semi-final competition kicked off in Alabino, Moscow, among contestants from China, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Serbia, etc. Crews from the Chinese team fought with tenaciousness and finally entered the final stage with a score of 1 hour 47 minutes and 7 seconds.

The Crew 703 of the Chinese team drives through an anti-tank ditch. Photo by Lai Yuhong