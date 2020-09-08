Malaysian PM meets Chinese defense minister on bilateral cooperation

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe here Monday and the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin met with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe here Monday and the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Muhyiddin extended his congratulations on China's success in containing the COVID-19 outbreak. With the tremendous support from China, Malaysia has become one of the first countries in the world to contain the outbreak, he said, expressing appreciation and the hope that the two countries would continue cooperation against the COVID-19.

Malaysia is willing to work with China to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all fields including defense, economy and trade, and education, among others, Muhyiddin said.

For his part, Wei said the friendship between China and Malaysia has a long history, and bilateral relationship has always enjoyed healthy and stable development.

China and Malaysia have rendered assistance to each other during the COVID-19 outbreak, and have taken the lead to push for economic and social recovery while advancing pragmatic cooperation in all fields, Wei said.

China is committed to strengthening defense cooperation between the two countries, and constantly advance military to military ties to achieve fresh results, he said.

Wei pointed out that safeguarding the stability in the South China Sea is a shared responsibility of China and Malaysia. As the overall situation in the South China Sea has remained stable, China is willing to work with countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) including Malaysia, to meet each other halfway so as to keep the peace and tranquility of the South China Sea, he said.

Also on Monday, Wei had an official meeting with Malaysian Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, during which the two sides exchanged views on issues including international and regional situation, the relations between the two militaries as well as the South China Sea.

Ismail Sabri held a welcome ceremony for Wei ahead of the meeting, during which Wei inspected the guards of honor of the Malaysian military.