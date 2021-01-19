Xi confident of successful Beijing 2022, underscores Games' role in developing China's winter sports

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about venues construction and athletes' preparations while visiting the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 18, 2021. Xi on Monday inspected the preparatory work of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has expressed his confidence that China will host a successful Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and underscored the Games' role in developing China's winter sports.

Xi made the remarks during an inspection tour in Beijing on Monday on the preparatory work for the Games.

At the Capital Gymnasium, athletes and coaches of China's national figure skating and short track speed skating teams told Xi of their preparations for Beijing 2022, and expressed confidence in winning gold medals.

Xi said that the CPC Central Committee pays great importance to the preparatory work ahead of Beijing 2022, adding that both the Party and the Chinese people have given tremendous support in both material and spiritual terms.

Xi noted that he was very gratified to see that the preparations for Beijing 2022 are well underway and that the athletes' training is producing obvious results. He also expressed confidence that the 2022 winter sports extravaganza will be a success.

At the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Xi observed the operations of the Alpine skiing competition venue and also took in a training session for athletes in the competition's finishing area.

The foundation of building a sporting powerhouse lies in mass sports, he said.

Xi called for the development of China's winter sports, especially snow sports, as well as better promoting winter sports among 300 million people. He also expressed hopes that hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics would contribute to China's goal of becoming a global sporting power.

"Let's go, Chinese winter sports," attendees chanted in unison as Xi was set to depart from the skiing center.

"Let's go," Xi replied.

The Capital Gymnasium will host the figure skating and short track speed skating events, while the National Alpine Skiing Center will stage the Alpine skiing events at Beijing 2022.