Xi stresses advancing Beijing 2022 preparation with perfection

President Xi Jinping speaks to the athletes and coaches while visiting the National Alpine Skiing Center in Yanqing District, Beijing, Jan. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called for advancing preparation work for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games against difficulties and "with greater perfection."

Xi, also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Wednesday when presiding over a meeting on the Beijing 2022 preparations, following his inspection tours of Beijing and Hebei.

Xi called on conducting the preparation work "with greater perfection," replanning and readjusting all work in accordance with new circumstances while focusing on both epidemic prevention and control and the organization of the Games.

Xi said "simplicity, safety and excellence" should be prioritized in the Games' preparation. He also called on guarding against and comprehensively neutralizing all kinds of risks and diligently carrying out the preparation work, including competition organization and services, technological application and cultural activities.

Xi also emphasized the importance of venue construction and operation.

He called for the completion of the construction of the non-competition venues on schedule, promoting the construction of complementary facilities and their accessibility, as well as increasing necessary facilities for virus-testing, quarantine and emergencies.