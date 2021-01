Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda and delivers a special address via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda and delivered a special address on Monday in Beijing via video link.

Xi attended the meeting at the invitation of WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.