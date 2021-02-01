Xi attends Chinese New Year gathering, extends greetings to non-CPC personages

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday met leaders from non-Communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as public figures without party affiliation, ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, conveyed his festival greetings on behalf of the CPC Central Committee to those non-CPC personages and the vast number of members of the united front.