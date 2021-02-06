Xi inspects air force troops stationed in Guizhou

GUIYANG, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday inspected an aviation division of the Air Force stationed in southwestern Guizhou Province ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), extended New Year greetings to all soldiers and officers of the People's Liberation Army, armed police force, civilian personnel in the military, militia and reserve forces, on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the CMC. (Xinhua/Li Gang)