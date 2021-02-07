Chinese PLA provides COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistani military

BEIJING, Feb. 7 -- In order to implement President Xi Jinping's important declaration on China's COVID-19 vaccine as a global public good, at the request of the Pakistani military, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) delivered a batch of COVID-19 vaccine to the Pakistani military on February 7, according to a written statement by China's Ministry of National Defense on Sunday.

The statement said that the Pakistani military is the first foreign military to receive the COVID-19 vaccine assistance from the Chinese military. The Chinese PLA will continue to make positive contributions to the building of a community of common health for mankind.