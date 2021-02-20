Young man punished for refusal to perform military service after enlistment in Shaanxi

Screen shot of the notice issued by the official website of the Nanzheng District government under Hanzhong City in west China's Shaanxi Province.

BEIJING, Feb.20 -- A young man named Liu Wenjie is punished for refusing to continue serving in the military after enlistment on February 8, according to a notice issued by the official website of the Nanzheng District government under Hanzhong City in west China's Shaanxi Province, on February 18.

Liu was born in 1998 and began his service at the military department of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) in September 2020. Since being enlisted into the military, Liu came up with the idea of quitting the service. He repeatedly expressed his inadaptability to the military life and tried several ways to escape military service.

Despite patient exhortations of service members from the unit he was assigned to, as well as admonitions of the consequences that he would be punished according to laws and regulations, the young man was still determined to quit his military service and expressed willingness to bear all the consequences. At last, Liu Wenjie was declared to be expelled from the military.

According to relevant law and regulations including the Military Service Law of the People's Republic of China and the Regulations on Conscription Work, etc., Liu is subject to the following punishments:

I. Forbidding Liu to be employed as a civil servant or in those jobs managed in accordance with the Civil Servant Law of the People's Republic of China.

II. Indicating him as "rejection of military service" on the "military service status" in the household registration information system, and forbidding him to apply for going abroad within two years.

III. Forbidding him to be applied, admitted, or re-enter college or higher-level education within two years.

IV. Cancelling Liu's preferential treatment, impose on him a fine of two times (72,000 yuan) the preferential treatment (36,000 yuan annually) for local conscripts in the Nanzheng District in 2020.

V. Forbidding him to be eligible for role model selection in several categories, and revoking those honors that have been bestowed.

VI. Forbidding him to be eligible for multiple fiscal funds and social security fund policies or subsidies, and canceling the policy preferences that have already been enjoyed.

VII. Placing restrictions on him in accordance with laws and regulations in qualification certification, including the lawyer, teacher, doctor, certified public accountant, tax agent, accredited practitioner, financial practitioner, journalist, and tour guide, etc.

VIII. Incorporating the punishment information for Liu, who has been recognized as an untrustworthy entity, into the national financial credit database. His untrustworthy record shall serve as an important reference in the review and approval of his application for fiscal services such as loans, financing, and credit cards, etc.

IX. Liu's refusal to perform military service after enlistment and the corresponding punishments will be announced to the society through local media as a negative example of violating the Military Service Law.