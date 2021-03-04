Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to DRC passes UN equipment inspection

BEIJING, Mar. 4 -- The 24th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) successfully passed the first equipment inspection by the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) on March 2, local time.

A seven-member UN equipment inspection team came to the barrack of the Chinese peacekeepers. Relying on the electronic data acquisition and recording system, the team adopted on-site inspection, data verification, and performance testing to inspect more than 2,000 materials and apparatus in 17 categories, including major equipment such as vehicles and generator sets as well as self-sustaining equipment such as medical equipment, decontamination equipment and office supplies.

After checking, the 24th Chinese peacekeeping engineer contingent to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) passed the inspection with 100% availability rate of all the inspected items and was highly acclaimed by the inspectors.