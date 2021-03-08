Type 055 destroyer Lhasa makes public debut in Qingdao

QINGDAO, Mar. 8 -- A 10,000-ton-class Type 055 guided-missile destroyer named after Lhasa, the capital of Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, recently made its debut at a military harbor in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province.

With new weapons in air defense, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine, the Type 055 destroyer boasts strong capabilities in information perception, air defense and anti-missile operation and anti-sea strike, marking a strategic transformation development of the PLA navy.

The destroyer Lhasa is the second Type 055 guided-missile destroyer independently developed by China after the guided-missile destroyer Nanchang (Hull 101) was commissioned on January 12, 2020.