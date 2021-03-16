China's first basic regulations on international military cooperation implemented

BEIJING, Mar. 16 -- The regulations on international military cooperation, the first basic regulations for China's international military cooperation in the new era, came into effect on March 1, 2021. The background, principles and characteristics, as well as main content and functions of the regulations, have been recently introduced by an officer from the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission (CMC) in an interview.

Regarding the main background and considerations for promulgating the regulations, the officer pointed out that international military cooperation is in urgent need in terms of safeguarding national interests, serving and preparing for war, building a world-class military, and maintaining world peace and stability against the current international situation which features profound and complicated changes. In order to effectively respond to ever-emerging concerns and problems, it is necessary to actively adapt to the development and changes, strengthen the construction of laws and regulations for international military cooperation, and give full play to the rule of law, so as to promote innovative development of international military cooperation in the new era.

When it comes to the main features of the regulations, the officer mentioned that the regulations intensified the rule-of-law thinking and perfected China’s international military cooperation laws and regulations. The regulations laid emphasis on the principle of action in law first while conducting international military cooperation, as well as the signing of legal documents to solidify the results of cooperation, and the involvement in the formulation of international military rules.

In terms of the regulations’ function, the officer pointed out that as the basic regulations on international military cooperation, the regulations lead to ensuring an orderly and efficient operation, promoting corresponding legal system construction, and improving the law-based work in the international military cooperation works.

Meanwhile, the officer added that the promulgation of the regulations is a good start, which is to be followed by comprehensive implementation.