BEIJING, Mar. 19 -- According to the notice released by China’s Lianyungang Maritime Safety Administration on March 17, live-fire drills are being conducted in the south of Yellow Sea daily from 6:00 AM to midnight, local time, during the period from March 18 to 26, 2020.

LYG0015,SOUTH YELLOW SEA, GUN FIRING 2200UTC TO 1600UTC DAILY FROM 17 TO 26 MARCH IN AREA BOUNDED BY THE LINES JOINING 34-11N 120-16E、34-11N 120-40E、33-57N 120-40E、33-57N 120-21E. ENTERING PROHIBITED. LYGMSA CHINA.