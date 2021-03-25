Hungarian President meets Chinese Defense Minister

The Hungarian President Janos Ader (R) meets with the visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe (L) in Budapest on March 24, 2021. (Photo by Li Xiaowei)

BUDAPEST, Mar. 25 -- The Hungarian President Janos Ader met here with the visiting Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe on March 24.

Ader said that in recent years, the bilateral relations between Hungary and China have been developing rapidly and becoming increasingly interconnected, the remarkable achievements China has made in its anti-pandemic campaign and post-pandemic economic recovery have attracted worldwide attention.

Hungary is much appreciated the vaccine assistance from China, which has brought hope to Hungary's fight against the pandemic, Ader said.

He hoped that the two countries will continue to strengthen cooperation in the areas of fighting the pandemic, economy and trade, tourism and military, pushing forward in-depth development of the Hungary-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wei said that China always regards Hungary as a good brother and partner, and would like to deepen cooperation with Hungary in various fields. Wei also briefed Ader of the real situations of social and economic development in Xinjiang.

Wei said that China is firmly opposed to and strongly condemns the EU, the US, the UK and Canada for imposing unilateral sanctions on China under the pretext of the so-called human rights issue in Xinjiang.

The Chinese side appreciates Hungary's firm support for China on issues concerning China's core interests including Xinjiang and speaking up to uphold justice, Wei said. He also stressed that the Chinese military is willing to expand and deepen exchanges and cooperation with the Hungarian military in a bid to push the military-to-military relations to a new level.

Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen met with General Wei Fenghe on the same day.

Wei Fenghe held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Tibor Benko on March 25. The two sides had in-depth exchange of views on bilateral and military-to-military relations as well as the international and regional situations.