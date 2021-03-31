China, Japan hold defense consultation: Defense Spokesperson

BEIJING, Mar. 31 -- The defense authorities of China and Japan held the third annual meeting of maritime and air liaison mechanism and the fifth round of working-level consultation on defense affairs via video link on March 29. The two sides exchanged views on such topics as maritime and aerial security policies, regional security situation, operation of the maritime and air liaison mechanism, and defense exchanges.

At the meeting, the Chinese side reiterated that the Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands are China’s inherent territory, no matter what Japan says or does, it cannot change the fact. The Chinese side also urged the Japanese side to stop provoking China on the Diaoyu Island issue , let alone talking black into white and making groundless accusations against China.

Moreover, the Chinese side expressed strong dissatisfaction with and grave concern over a series of Japan’s negative acts against China, asking the Japanese side to abide by the basic norms governing international relations, stop smearing China, and safeguard the overall interests of China-Japan relations with concrete actions.

The Chinese side also stressed that the formulation of the Coast Guard Law is a normal legislation move taken by China, which conforms with the international law and international norms.

Upon reviewing the operation of the maritime and air liaison mechanism, the two sides acknowledged the mechanism’s positive role in reducing misunderstanding and miscalculation and safeguarding maritime and aerial security, and put forward suggestions including opening a direct hotline as soon as possible.

It is reiterated that according to the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, the two sides should continue improving the mechanism, promoting defense exchanges, and effectively increasing mutual trust and diffusing misunderstanding, so as to make positive efforts to fostering a constructive bilateral security relationship.