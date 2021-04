BEIJING, Apr. 2 -- Recently, the 24th batch of Chinese peacekeeping engineering contingent to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) worked for 21 consecutive days to complete the task of repairing culvert pipes of three damaged roads on N2 road in the DRC. The Civil Affairs Department of United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO)highly praised the contingent's high standards.