A descendant of martyr watches the memorial wall at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

SHENYANG, April 4 (Xinhua) -- A commemoration activity was held in Shenyang on Sunday to pay tribute to Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs on the occasion of Tomb-Sweeping Day.